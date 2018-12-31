Kolkata boy arrested for blackmailing woman for intimate pictures

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): A blackmailer allegedly harassing a Delhi girl in order to upload her private photos on social media was arrested from Kolkata earlier this week after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) intervened in the matter.

On December 23, DCW's 181 Helpline received a call from a girl residing in Delhi, informing the Commission that a boy was blackmailing and threatening her to upload her intimate photos on social media. In her complaint, the girl also mentioned that the boy was doing the same with multiple other women as well.

The girl shared this with her family but they asked her to keep silent fearing that it would bring shame to the family. The girl also tried to take help of the police but nothing could transpire. After receiving the call on 181 helpline number, Mobile Helpline Counselor of the Commission reached the police station with the victim and registered a complaint. When DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal spoke with the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on December 24 at the K N Katju Marg Police station. DCP Outer ensured that a team of Delhi Police trace the location of the boy and went all the way to Kolkata to arrest him. On December 27, the boy was arrested and has now been brought to Delhi. However, he was given bail by the court. The boy after getting bail has once again approached the girl. The Commission now intends to support her in filing an application in court for cancellation of his bail. (ANI)