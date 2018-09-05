Kolkata bridge collapse: 'There could be a few trapped beneath collapsed bridge,' says rescue team

Kolkata: The overnight search and rescue operations at the Majerhat bridge collapse site in the south Kolkata continued Wednesday morning to find those possibly trapped in the debris, officials said.

A section of the over 50-year-old bridge on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road in south Kolkata collapsed Tuesday evening, killing one person, trapping several people and crushing many vehicles.

Amid rains, the rescuers tried drilling the concrete slabs, used sophisticated cameras and engaged sniffer dogs to ensure anybody trapped under the rubble could be reached and rescued.

Additional lighting arrangements were made to aid the rescue works at night, the officials said. "There could be a few trapped underneath the collapsed bridge. We are trying to find them out. We are using cutters and drill machines to cut through the concrete slabs of the bridge. Till now, we are unable to locate anybody. We are trying our best," an official of the rescue team said this morning. The area near the site had been dug up for a metro railway project and construction material are strewn all over the place. Labourers working on the metro project claimed that two of their co-workers, who were probably inside a temporary shelter underneath the bridge, were missing. The Kolkata Disaster Management Department, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the state fire department conducted the search operations throughout the night, the officials said. The police had said Tuesday evening that 27-year-old Soumendu Bag had died in the collapse while 21 others, including three women, were injured. The injured are receiving treatment at the hospitals in the city. A mini bus, four cars and a few motorcycles that were damaged in the bridge collapse were removed using cranes, the official said.