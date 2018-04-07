Kolkata: Class 8 student mowed down by crane

[India], Apr 07 (ANI): A class eight student was mowed down by a crane, in Kolkata's Taratala on Saturday afternoon.

The incident, which injured two others, happened when the girl, identified as Sohini Gupta, was returning home from school along with her friend on a bicycle.

This is when they accidentally wandered into the path of the crane and with the driver, unaware of the proximity of the girls, rolled over them, resulting in Sohini's death.

The driver absconded from the scene almost immediately, and soon, an angry mob surrounded the crane, vandalizing it along with many state transport buses and blocked the road for around two hours.

Local police rushed to the spot, and impounded the crane. The body was taken to Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial Hospital (SSKM) for post-mortem, while the injured were sent for treatment. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)