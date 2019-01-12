Kolkata: Congress protests inside Cineplex during Accidental Prime Minister screening

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): A group of Congress workers, some carrying flag of the party, held a demonstration against the screening of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' movie inside a cineplex here on Thursday.

In a video from the incident, the group of protestors can be seen moving around the mall sloganeering against the screening of the movie.

The protestors could be heard shouting slogans against actor Anupam Kher, who has played the lead role in the movie.

The Congress protest against the screening of the movie occurred during the evening show inside the Quest INOX Cineplex.

The protest started during the show time at around 8.20 pm. Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asserted that the Anupam Kher-starrer 'The Accidental Prime Minister' was made with an intention to distort facts and keeping the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in mind. Firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she had also said that there should be a movie called 'Disastrous Prime Minister'. Even before the release of the movie, the trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' also drew a lot of flak from the Congress party. Maharashtra Youth Congress raised objections over the film and demanded its special screening to ensure that none of the scenes is factually incorrect. The film is based on facts chronicled in a book by Sanjaya Baru - Manmohan Singh's media advisor between 2004 and 2008. It revolves around Singh's life, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. (ANI)