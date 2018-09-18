Kolkata fire: FIR against CEO, directors of Bagree Estate

[India], Sep 18 (ANI): An FIR has been registered against the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and directors of the Bagree Estate Pvt Ltd in connection with the recent Bagree market fire here.

The FIR has been lodged against CEO Krishna Kumar Kothari and directors Radha Bagree and Varun Raj Bagree.

It took more than 30 hours to douse the fire which broke out on September 16. As many as 30 fire tenders were pressed into action as soon as the fire broke out.

Speaking to ANI, Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee said no injuries were reported. However, huge of number of buildings in the area made the firefighting operation difficult, he added. (ANI)