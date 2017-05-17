Kolkata: Flight to be boarded by Nitish Kumar encounters technical snag

[India], May 17 (ANI): An AirAsia flight, in which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was supposed to board, encountered a technical snag on Wednesday while taking off from Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

"Flight i5 549 from Kolkata to Ranchi onward to Delhi encountered a technical glitch after takeoff. Prioritising the safety of guests and crew members on board, the Captain in command took a call to return back to base. As an airline that adheres to safety and security procedures at all times, we fully support the decision made by the Captain," an AirAsia India spokesperson said in a statement.

"Our team is putting in their best efforts to take care of guests at the Airport while we work towards resolving the issue at the earliest," the statement added. However, the cause of the glitch is yet to be ascertained.(ANI)