Kolkata: Islamic Students Org stages protest over deportation of Rohingyas Muslims

[India], Sept. 7 (ANI): Islamic Students Organisation on Wednesday staged a protest here over the deportation of Rohingyas Muslim refugees living in India.

A large number of people took to the street, holding placards and raised slogans against the deportation.

'Suu Kyi break your silence', 'Burma killing, worlds most silent genocide,' 'Stop Brutal killing of Rohingyas' were few of the slogans written on the placard people carried during the protest.

When asked about their demands, Chotun Das, one of the protestors, said that the finding committee, established by the United Nations, led by Indira Jaising, should be allowed to investigate the issue.

"The Indian government should put a stay on the order passed to deport the Rohingyas muslims," said Das. On September 7, Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju shunned the reports of the Centre, cracking whip over the Rohingyas Muslims in regard to their deportation and said that no other nation has accepted refugees as India. Rijiju said that India will not use force for deportation, rather will follow the legal procedure in the connection. "No country can accuse India of being intolerant or inhuman in dealing with Rohingyas. Deportation has to be done legally. We are not going to use force to throw out anybody. So allegations of being inhuman are wrong. No other country has accepted more refugees than India," Rijiju said. Two Rohingya Muslim refugees urged the Supreme Court to direct the Central government to not deport them to Myanmar. The two Rohingya Muslim refugees, Mohammad Sallimullah and Mohammad Shakir, who had knocked the doors of the apex court in the regard, told that they would face death on being deported to Myanmar. The two petitioners are presently residing at Madanpur Khadar, in Delhi. Earlier, representing Sallimullah and Shakir, advocate Prashant Bhushan asserted that such a move would be unconstitutional as the apex court had repeatedly ruled, as in the case of the Chakma refugees, that it was the cardinal duty of the Union Government to protect refugees, who leave their own country because of persecution at the hands of state authorities. Bhushan had appraised the court that approximately 40,000 Rohingya Muslims residing in India were registered with the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR). The Rohingyas fled to India after violence in the Western Rakhine State of Myanmar. (ANI)