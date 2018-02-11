Kolkata: Non-teaching staff held for student's sexual assault

[India] February 11 (ANI): A non-teaching staff member of a south Kolkata school was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a girl student.

The arrest was made on Saturday on the basis of an FIR lodged by the parents of the Class 9 victim of Kamala Girls High School.

"Malay Kumar Bera, a non-teaching staff member of a south Kolkata-based higher-secondary school has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a Class 9 student. He has been produced in the court," an officer from Rabindra Sarobar Police Station said.

The school authority has assured every possible action will be taken to ensure security of the students'. "We have not been able to verify the alleged incident yet. However, we assure to take the necessary steps to ensure our students' security," teacher-in-charge, Sikha Sarkar said. Parents of the victim alleged that the school initially tried to hush up the incident after the crime was committed on Thursday. The victim alleged that the accused had threatened her of dire consequences if she spoke about the incident to anyone. The incident comes a day after a dance teacher of a primary school in Kolkata was arrested for committing a similar crime with a Class 2 student for the past few months. The teacher was arrested following demands of parents who protested outside the school premises at Rashbehari Avenue near Deshapriya Park. (ANI)