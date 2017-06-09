Kolkata: PIL against 'unconstitutional' bandh called by GJM in Darjeeling

[India], June. 9 (ANI): A PIL has been filed in the Calcutta High Court today against the bandh called by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) in Darjeeling, declaring it to be 'unconstitutional and illegal'.

The matter will be brought up for hearing next week.

The GJM supporters are protesting against the alleged imposition of Bengali in the schools of the hills.

The agitation arose from an announcement made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last week that Bengali would be taught compulsorily up to Class 10 in the state schools.

After the GJM cadres clashed with the police following their protests against Mamata's visit to Darjeeling and her decision to make Bengali compulsory in syllabus of schools across the state, the Army was called in to control the situation yesterday. According to reports, the protest led by the GJM turned violent after protesters resorted to vandalism as they torched police vehicles and attacked policemen. Though several people were injured in the clashes, which had police personnel lathi-charging GJM supporters armed with stones, the exact number could not be immediately ascertained. Meanwhile, reports said that Banerjee has described the 12-hour-long strike as "illegal", saying the government would take legal action against those who participate in it. (ANI)