Kolkata police arrest 8 fake currency dealers, seizes Rs.60,000

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): Kolkata's anti-fake Indian currency note (FICN) team of Special Task Force (STF) have arrested eight FICN dealers in Narkeldanga Police Station area of West Bengal and seized counterfeit notes worth Rs. 60,000.

The Munger and Malda-based improvised firearms cum FICN dealers were intercepted while they were trading counterfeit Indian currency notes and improvising firearms on Saturday night.

The STF nabbed them with 20 fake notes in denominations of Rs.2000 and 40 fake notes in denominations of Rs. 500 amounting to Rs. 60, 000 along with 3 pieces of improvised 7mm semi-automatic pistols having dual magazines and 21 rounds of live cartridges and 14 pieces of Semi-finished firearms. (ANI)