Kolkata: Police seizes 135 grams of Methamphetamine

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): The Kolkata police here on Sunday midnight has seized 135 grams of coloured drugs tablets.

The Kolkata police along with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the BSF Kolkata at 1215 hours in a handover case seized 1300 Methamphetamine tablets along with a Pulsar motorcycle.

However, no person has been arrested till now in this case. Follow-Up action will be done today after obtaining the necessary details from the concerned RTO.

The seized contraband worth Rs 6.5 lakhs in the illegal market will be produced before the Court of Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Balurghat on Monday.(ANI)