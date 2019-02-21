Kolkata Police summons CBI Joint Director in extortion case

Kolkata Police on Thursday summoned Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Joint Director Pankaj Srivastava in connection with an extortion case.

The Kolkata Police has directed Srivastava to mark his presence before the Bhowanipore Police Station within one week for questioning in connection pertaining to an extortion case of Rs 45 lakh from a Kolkata based businessman.

Earlier this month, Srivastava was summoned by the Kolkata Police. The summon came just a day after the CBI team failed to quiz the then Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the Saradha Chit fund scam.

In an unprecedented incident on February 3, the Kolkata police prevented the CBI from arresting its top cop and detained five officials of the central investigative agency. In the latest development, Anuj Sharma took over as the new Kolkata Commissioner of Police on Tuesday, while Kumar was appointed as the new ADG & IGP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) West Bengal. (ANI)