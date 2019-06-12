Kolkata police uses tear gas at BJP workers

Kolkata: BJP workers launched a massive protest in the heart of Kolkata to protest against killings of party workers across the state.
As huge crowds gathered in Kolkata near the police headquarters, police erected barricades to stop the protests from flaring up.
Kolkata Police also baton charge at BJP workers on Bepin Behari Ganguly Street in the city.
West Bengal: Kolkata police baton charge at BJP workers on Bepin Behari Ganguly Street. They were marching towards Lal Bazar protesting against TMC govt. pic.twitter.com/NZrYcTspeo— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019
BJP workers were seen marching with flags to reach the police headquarters protesting against TMC government.