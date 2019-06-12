Kolkata police uses tear gas at BJP workers

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Wed, Jun 12, 2019 15:03 hrs
Kolkata: BJP workers launched a massive protest in the heart of Kolkata to protest against killings of party workers across the state.

As huge crowds gathered in Kolkata near the police headquarters, police erected barricades to stop the protests from flaring up.

Kolkata Police also baton charge at BJP workers on Bepin Behari Ganguly Street in the city.

BJP workers were seen marching with flags to reach the police headquarters protesting against TMC government.

