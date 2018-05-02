Kolkata rallies around couple beaten up for hugging in public

Kolkata: Youngsters offer 'free hugs' to people outside Dum Dum metro station in Kolkata', as a mark of protest against people who had reportedly beaten up a couple for hugging in the metro. Protesters say hugging is not something visually perverted, it's a sign of affection'.

A couple was allegedly thrashed by a group of people at the Dumdum metro station in Kolkata for hugging.

The incident, reported in a section of the media with purported pictures of the assault, sparked protests outside the metro station today.

According to the media reports, a man hugging his female friend raised eyebrows in a train compartment last night. A few people objected to it, following which an argument ensued between the two sides. The mob then allegedly heckled the couple, pushed them out of the train and beat them up, the reports said. The mob then allegedly heckled the couple, pushed them out of the train and beat them up, the reports said. Condemning the incident, citizens, carrying placards, gathered outside the Dumdum metro station this morning, demanding a suo motu case by the Railway Police Force against the assaulters. Condemning the incident, citizens, carrying placards, gathered outside the Dumdum metro station this morning, demanding a suo motu case by the Railway Police Force against the assaulters. Indrani Banerjee, the spokesperson of the Metro Rail, said appropriate action would be taken in the matter if the victims came forward with a complaint. Indrani Banerjee, the spokesperson of the Metro Rail, said appropriate action would be taken in the matter if the victims came forward with a complaint.