Kolkata steps out to protest moral policing in metro

[India] May 1 (ANI): Citizens of Kolkata held demonstrations outside the Dum Dum metro station on Tuesday to protest against the alleged thrashing of a couple for hugging in the metro.

"Waiting for Freedom" and "Stop moral policing" were some of the messages on the placards held by the protesters who demanded strict actions over the incident.

The incident took place on Monday night, when elderly co-passengers objected to their hugging in public and following a heated argument, a livid mob gathered and beat up the couple at the next stop.

No FIR has been filed against the incident. A spokesperson from the metro station said that the CCTV footage does not show any incident of assault. However, photos and videos captured by eyewitnesses have surfaced in various social media platforms. (ANI)