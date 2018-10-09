Kolkata: Teacher nabbed for sexually assaulting minor girl

[India], Oct 09 (ANI): A male teacher of a school situated in South Kolkata has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl.

This comes after scores of agitated parents and locals protested outside the school gates on Tuesday morning and even attempted to enter the institution's premises. However, security personnel and school staff blocked the entry into the school.

As the protest intensified a scuffle broke out between the agitators and police deployed outside the school. Police also resorted to baton-charge to disperse the agitated crowd.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)