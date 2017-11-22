Kolkata: Three suspected terrorists sent to police custody

[India], November 22 (ANI): Three suspected terrorists, who were arrested here yesterday, have been sent to police custody till December 5 by a local court.

On Tuesday, the alleged terrorists were arrested by a special task force team from Kolkata railway station.

Some Al Qaeda-related documents were also recovered from their possession.

The terrorists, identified as Montosh Dey (46), and two Bangladeshi nationals - Sanshad Miya (26) and Rizaul Islam (25), are all members of Anshar Bangla Team, a banned terrorist outfit in Bangladesh and other countries.

Kolkata Special Task Force (STF) Deputy Commissioner Murlidhar Sharma told media that the suspected terrorists had been living illegally in India for last one and a half years and were arrested on the basis of inputs provided by the Intelligence Bureau. (ANI)