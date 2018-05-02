Kolkata: Youngsters offer free hugs to condemn moral policing incident

[West Bengal], May 02 (ANI): As a mark of protest against a recent moral policing incident which had taken place in Kolkata Metro, youngsters on Wednesday offered free hugs to the people outside Tollygunge metro station.

"Hugging is not something visually perverted, it's a sign of affection," protesters said.

On Monday, a young couple was forced out of Kolkata Metro railway coach and thrashed by fellow middle-aged commuters at Dum Dum metro station for hugging inside the coach.

The photographs of the incident, clicked by an eyewitness, were published in a Bengali daily on Tuesday.

A group of students also held a protest in this regard at Dum Dum station on Tuesday. Speaking out against the incident, noted author Taslima Nasreen tweeted: "A young couple embraced in Kolkata metro. It made a bunch of frustrated old losers angry. They beat them up. Scenes of hatred are allowed. Scenes of love are considered obscene." (ANI)