Kolkata's Ananya Maiti tops ISC exam

[India], May 29 (ANI): With the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations declaring its Class 12 results on Tuesday, Ananya Maiti from Kolkata secured first position by scoring 99.5 percent.

Around 2, 50,871 candidates appeared for the exams this year out of which 74,544 are from ISC.

The results were declared at 3 p.m. and are available to the students through mobile texts, besides the council's website and CAREERS portal.

The pass percentage of ISC class 12 results saw a marginal increase of 96.46 percent last year to 96.47 percent this year.

The students can also access their results by sending an SMS to 09248082883 by typing their seven digit unique ID in the message. The students can also get a digitally signed statement of marks through a Digi Locker facility. In order to access the documents, the students have to put their login ID and the password in the website. (ANI)