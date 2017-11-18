Kopardi rape case: Court convicts three men, sentencing on November 22

Mumbai: A sessions court on Saturday convicted three men for raping and murdering a 15-year-old girl in Kopardi village in 2016.

Additional Special Judge Suvarna Kevale held Jitendra Babulal Shinde, Santosh Gorakh Bhawal and Nitin Gopinath Bhailume guilty of rape, murder and criminal conspiracy.

The quantum of punishment is likely to be pronounced on November 22.

The incident had triggered widespread protests from the Maratha community with marches being held across the state.

The victim, who belonged to the Maratha community, was found murdered after being raped on July 13 at Kopardi village in Ahmednagar district. The accused had inflicted injuries all over her body and broken her limbs before throttling her, police said. On October 7, Ahmednagar police had filed the chargesheet running into over 350 pages before the court in which the trio was charged under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.