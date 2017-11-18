Kopardi rape case verdict: Accused found guilty

[India], November 18 (ANI): The Ahmednagar district sessions court on Saturday pronounced the three Dalit youths in Kopardi rape and murder case as 'guilty'.

The chief accused were Jitendra Shinde, Santosh Bhaval and Nitin Bhailume.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on November 21.

On July 13, 2016, a 15-year-old Maratha girl was brutally raped and murdered by the trio in Kopardi, Ahmednagar.

Following the incident, the Maratha community had taken to the streets to protest across various districts of Maharashtra under the banner 'Maratha Kranti Morcha'. (ANI)