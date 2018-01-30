Korean national arrested with 15 kg gold at Mumbai airport

[India] Jan 30 (ANI): A Korean national was arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai with 15 kgs of gold worth around Rs 4 crore.

Kim Youngjin, the accused, concealed 15 gold bars, each weighing 1 kg, inside a specially designed vest.

He arrived in Mumbai from Hong Kong by Cathay Pacific Airlines and was caught by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs.

The accused, in his recorded statement, has admitted to the crime.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)