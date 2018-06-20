Kota: 100 world records to be created on International Yoga Day

[India], June 20 (ANI): Yoga guru Ramdev said that 100 world records will be created on the occasion of International Yoga Day here in Kota.

"Tomorrow, 100 world records are going to be created at the same place here in Kota. From the past three days, such records have been created here and tomorrow, we will register our name in the Guinness Book of World Records," Ramdev told reporters here.

While 95 world records have already been achieved, five more will be created at the mega yoga event in Kota on Thursday.

Ramdev further urged people to come in large numbers and attend the Yoga event. "If Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji would have come here, that would be really great to see," he added. Hailing yoga as the symbol of peace, Ramdev opined that in the form of Yoga, India is inspiring countries world over. International Yoga Day has been celebrated on June 21 every year, since the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) accepted Prime Minister Modi's proposal for the same in 2015. Preparations are in full swing across the world to celebrate the event. On a related note, Prime Minister Modi will lead the fourth International Yoga Day celebrations in Dehradun tomorrow. He will join thousands of volunteers and perform Yoga asanas in the lawns of the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, located in the lap of the Himalayas. (ANI)