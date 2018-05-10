Kovind boosts soldiers' morale at Siachen base camp

[India], May 10 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday became the second president to visit the Siachen base camp of the Indian Army in Ladakh, and conveyed the whole country's respect for the soldiers protecting Indian borders at the highest battlefield in the world.

"There was a special reason behind my excitement to meet you. I wanted to personally convey you the message that there is special respect in heart of all Indians for the soldiers and officers guarding the borders," Kovind said in his address to the Army personnel at the camp.

"Siachen is the highest battlefield in the world and living a normal life in such an atmosphere is difficult. Having to be ready to fight the enemy in these conditions is even more difficult, and it is an honour for me to meet the brave soldiers who are here protect our country," he added. In his address, the President also remembered the soldiers who were killed in action here, "I bow to those soldiers who sacrificed their lives here." President Kovind also came with another message to convey on behalf of Indians, "I came here to also give you the assurance that each citizen stands by your families and their well-being is always in each Indian's prayers." While concluding his address, Kovind invited the soldiers to Rashtrapati Bhawan, "Whenever you come to Delhi, you are welcome to visit the Rashtrapati Bhawan." The President also laid a wreath at a memorial in the camp and later interacted with the soldiers posted there. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was also present. Kovind is the second president to visit the camp, after former president APJ Abdul Kalam, who visited in 2004. (ANI)