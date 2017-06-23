Kovind is supported by the majority, his victory is sure: Naidu

[India], June 23 (ANI): Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu on Friday stressed that Centre's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind has the backing of all NDA partners and his victory is assured

Asserting that there is nobody better suited for the post than Kovind, Naidu said, "Majority of the political parties have rallied behind Shri Ram Nath Kovind. Other than BJP, all NDA partners and five additional parties like JD(U), BJD, like TRS, and also the AIADMK both groups have extended their support to Ram Nath Kovind ji. We are very happy about it. It is clear that Ram Nath Kovind ji is having the backing of the majority, I am sure that he is going to win the election."

"I would have been more happy had the Congress and the Left supported Shri Ram Nath Kovind. Because proper consultations were held, their views were taken on board. We reached out to t political parties contrary to what happened earlier. All the parties were reached for their support. And then, it was decided that Kovind ji is the best suited for this great responsibility, because he is very humble, very articulate and also he was an advocate in high court and Supreme Court . he has performed his responsibilities. I don't understand why are they contesting against us," he added. The opposition met yesterday to discuss the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) decision to field Kovind as their presidential nominee, following which they announced their candidate in the form of Meira Kumar. The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 24. (ANI)