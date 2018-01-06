Kovind meets 500 participants of Jagriti Yatra-2017

[India], Jan. 06 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind appreciated the organisers of Jagriti Yatra for linking self-employment opportunities available in the country with the talent of the youth.

"Job creators are the need of the hour and enterprise led development could be the solution. There are immense possibilities for our youth," President Kovind said while addressing 500 participants of the yatra at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The yatra is a 15-day long national train journey that covers 8,000 km across the length and breadth of the country. It aims to promote entrepreneurship by making the youngsters visit 15 different role-models over a period of two weeks, across India in a specially chartered train.

The 10th edition of yatra commenced on December 24 from Mumbai. This year, among the participants, 50 percent were females. On 12th day of the yatra, the pilgrims reached Rashtrapati Bhavan and met President Kovind. (ANI)