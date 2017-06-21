Kovind meets Advani, Joshi

New Delhi: NDA Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday met veteran BJP leaders L.K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi here.

According to party leaders, the meeting was a courtesy call.

Kovind was announced the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Presidential election by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on June 19.

Kovind, 71, on Wednesday first attended the yoga event in national capital's central park. He met Joshi at his residence in the afternoon.

Then he met Advani in evening with his wife. Advani's daughter Pratibha Advani was also present there.

The President's election is to be held on July 17.