Kovind meets UP CM, BJP MLAs and MPs in Lucknow

[India], June 25 (ANI): National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here.

Kovind also met other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and MPs.

Pankaj Singh, son of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the BJP MLA from Noida, also met Kovind.

He said that "we are very much excited about it. India will get it first president from Uttar Pradesh".

Earlier in the day, Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda extended his support to opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar was on Thursday announced as the Opposition's Presidential nominee. The Opposition - Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI), and other parties - met on Thursday to discuss the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) decision to field Ram Nath Kovind as NDA's Presidential nominee, following which they announced their candidate. Earlier on Friday, Ram Nath Kovind filed his nomination. The nomination process for the Presidential elections will continue till June 28. The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 24. (ANI)