Kovind, Naidu, Modi greet people on Eid-ul-Fitr

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the several leaders who greeted the people on Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday.

The President, on his official Twitter handle, said the festival strengthens people's belief in charity, fraternity and compassion.

"Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. The festival of Idu'l Fitr strengthens our belief in charity, fraternity and compassion. May this happy occasion bring joy and prosperity to everyone's lives," he said.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said the festival "inspires the mankind to enshrine the values of truthfulness and compassion in their day-to-day actions and conduct". Modi also took to Twitter to wish the people on the occasion. "May this special day ignite the spirit of harmony, compassion and peace in our society. May everyone be blessed with happiness," he said. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too wished the people. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Smriti Irani, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also greeted the people on the occasion.