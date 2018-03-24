Kovind receives German President, wife

[India], Mar. 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday received his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Kovind also hosted a banquet in their honour.

Before meeting the President, Steinmeier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening and both visited Delhi's Sunder Nursery and discussed wide range of issues.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on Steinmeier, and held discussions on broadening and deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He was also accorded with the 'guard of honour' at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Steinmeier arrived in India on March 22 to embark on his maiden four-day visit. The German President's visit to India is considered significant after German Chancellor Angela Merkel was re-elected to the German Parliament for a record fourth term on March 21. (ANI)