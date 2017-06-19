Kovind's nomination a slap for those dubbing BJP as 'anti-Dalit': Centre

[India], June 19 (ANI): Calling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind as an epitome of dignity and civility, the Centre on Monday said that his nomination comes as a slap for those who branded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as 'anti-Dalit'.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Kovind who is well versed with Constitution of India, is a man who grew from the grass root level, never held his problem against him and kept on working for the betterment of the party and the nation.

"It is a matter of great assurance and appreciation that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah and the party leadership has decided to chose Ram Nath Kovind ji as the candidate for the President. He is an epitome of dignity, civility, he knows the constitution of India, he knows the parliamentary procedure and practice. More importantly he knows the entire polity of India as an activist himself. He has a long inning in the Parliament. He has also been a great worker from the grass root level," said Prasad.

"He was born in a very deprived condition as a Dalit but that he never held against him. A man of such rich experience is now going to become president of India is matter of great assurance. Surely the Prime Minister has appealed to the political parties, others will be appealing too, consistent with high tradition of India we must ensure that election of Ram Nath Kovind ji is done unanimously," he added.

Toeing similar sentiments Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan also welcomed Kovind's nomination and said that this initiative is a slap on the faces of politicos who dub the BJP as anti-Dalit.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking this historic decision. We welcome this decision. This decision is a slap on the faces of will who dub the Narendra Modi government as anti-Dalit," said Paswan.

"This decision proves that this government is committed towards the betterment of poor, Dalits and backward classes. All opposition leaders should support NDA's candidate and those who do not support it will be considered Anti-Dalit," he added.

Earlier in the day, the NDA announced Bihar Governor Ramnath Kovind as its candidate for the upcoming Presidential polls.

The announcement was made in a press briefing by BJP national president Amit Shah.

Shah further said that the saffron party hoped that the Dalit nominee, Kovind, would remain unchallenged as the choice and would be unanimously selected as the President of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and, in a series of tweets, said, "Shri Ram Nath Kovind, a farmer's son, comes from a humble background. He devoted his life to public service & worked for poor and marginalised. With his illustrious background in the legal arena, Shri Kovind's knowledge and understanding of the Constitution will benefit the nation. I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden and marginalised." (ANI)