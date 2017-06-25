Kovind's nomination a victory in fight for social justice: Yogi Adityanath

[India], June 25 (ANI): Elated with the visit of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind in Uttar Pradesh, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that the former's nomination is a victory in the fight for social justice in the country.

"The nomination of Ram Nath Kovind is a victory in the fight for social justice in India," he said here while addressing a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and MPs here which was attended by Kovind too.

Further stressing on the conflict of interest on the presidential candidate among the various political parties in the country, Yogi said that, "Someone from Uttar Pradesh has been nominated for post of President. Parties should have risen from political constraints."

Kovind visited Lucknow today where he was welcomed by Adityanath and later also met other BJP MLAs and MPs.

Pankaj Singh, son of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP MLA from Noida, also met Kovind here.

He said that "we are very much excited about it, as India will get its first president from Uttar Pradesh".

Earlier in the day, Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda extended his support to opposition presidential candidate Meira Kumar.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar was on Thursday announced as the Opposition's Presidential nominee.

The Opposition - Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI), and other parties - met on Thursday to discuss the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) decision to field Ram Nath Kovind as NDA's Presidential nominee, following which they announced their candidate.

Earlier on Friday, Ram Nath Kovind filed his nomination. The nomination process for the Presidential elections will continue till June 28.

The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 24. (ANI)