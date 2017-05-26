KPS Gill, former Punjab DGP, passes away at 82

New Delhi: Former Punjab DGP Kanwar Pal Singh Gill died on Friday at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

He was 82. Reason for his death is sudden cardiac arrest due to cardiac arrhythmia.

Gill served twice as DGP of Punjab and is credited with having brought the Punjab insurgency under control and retired from the IPS in 1995. He received the Padma Shri in 1989 for his work in civil service.

Gill was also president of the Institute for Conflict Management and president of the Indian Hockey Federation.

Gill was often referred to as the super cop for his work in Punjab, where he was the Director General of Police from 1988 to 1990 and then again from 1991 until his retirement from the Indian Police Service in 1995.