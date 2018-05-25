K.R. Ramesh Kumar elected Karnataka State Assembly Speaker

[India] May 25(ANI): Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) nominee K.R. Ramesh Kumar was elected the Karnataka Assembly Speaker.

Kumar, a six-time MLA, had served as the Speaker during the H.D. Deve Gowda and J.H. Patel governments in the state (1994-99).

Earlier, the BJP had put forward senior party leader S Suresh Kumar as its candidate for the post of the Assembly Speaker.

Friday's floor test comes days after B.S. Yeddyurappa had to resign as chief minister before his government and party's floor test.

The BJP was the single-largest party in the fractured mandate with 104 seats and was given 15 days to prove their majority on the floor of the house by State Governor Vaju Bhai Vala. However, the Supreme Court in an interim order directed the floor test to be held last Saturday after Yeddyurappa had taken oath as the state's 23rd chief minister. Following Yeddyurappa's resignation, on May 23, Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka, marking the beginning of the JD(S)-Congress alliance, which has 115 MLAs. (ANI)