Krishna District to be named as NTR District: Jagan

[India] April 30 (ANI): Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) supremo Jaganmohan Reddy on Sunday took pledge to name Krishna district as Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao District.

He announced this at the 147th day of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra at Nimmakuru village in Pamarru assembly constituency. Nimmakuru is the birthplace of the late Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (NTR).

Family members and relatives of NTR met YSRCP Supremo and shared their grievances. They were unhappy with the incumbent TDP government and they expressed solidarity with Jagan's Yatra.

Locals also alleged that the sand mafia was selling sand at the exorbitant price. With throngs of the crowd gathering the venue, the young leader patiently listened to grievances of locals. With Vizag witnessing the Vimochana Deeksha, the announcement in Krishna District by YSRCP supremo has heated up the political battle in the state, where assembly polls are due. The opposition leader has been overviewing the Deeksha from Padayatra itself. He was wearing black badges along with party functionaries. MP Mithun Reddy was also present along with Jagan. (ANI)