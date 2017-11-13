Krishna river boat tragedy: 18 bodies recovered so far

(Image tweeted by@NDRFHQ)

Krishna: Two more bodies were recovered from the site of a boat capsize in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, raising the death toll to 18.

"Govt has appointed a senior committee to inquire, police has also registered a case against 4-5 persons out of which one has been arrested," Krishna District Collector B. Lakshmi Kantam told ANI.

Yesterday, a boat full of tourists capsized in the Krishna River in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. A total of 16 bodies were recovered after the tragic incident.

As many as 41 people including the boat driver were in the boat at the time of the incident. 32 of the victims belong to the Ongole town.





Capsizing of a boat in the Krishna River is anguishing. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. Andhra Pradesh Government and @NDRFHQ have been working on rescue operations: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 13, 2017 The incident took place when the boat was about to reach its destination. A survivour in the incident also alleged that the boat operator was trying for ferry more passengers and that it was overloaded.





The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased.





Meanwhile, the search operation is underway, and more bodies are expected to be recovered.