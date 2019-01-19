KS Eshwarappa says Siddaramaiah turned 'pagal' after losing CM post

[India], Jan 19 (ANI): Senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa Saturday said former chief minister Siddaramaiah had gone 'pagal' (crazy) after losing his chief ministerial position and therefore, resorted to attacking BS Yeddyurappa.

Eshwarappa told ANI: "Congress has no plans for development in Karnataka. Gradually 20 to 25 MLAs will leave Congress. Siddaramaiah lost the CM post. Since then, he has become like a 'pagal'. That is why he is targeting BS Yeddyurappa."

Amid allegations of horsetrading of MLAs, Eshwarappa clarified that BJP MLAs of Karnataka had gone to New Delhi to attend the party's national executive program on January 11 and 12.

"All BJP MLAs are united and they will return today," he said. Earlier, Siddaramaiah had said his party was shifting its MLAs to a resort to "escape" the BJP's "onslaught." He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah of attempting to destabilise the coalition government in Karnataka fearing failure in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Charges of horse-trading were triggered after three Karnataka Congress MLAs visited Mumbai on Monday, reportedly along with some BJP MLAs. This was followed by Congress alleging that the BJP was attempting to poach the ruling party's MLAs to destabilise the ruling coalition government in Karnataka. Political turmoil intensified after two independent MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly - R Shankar and H Nagesh - withdrew their support from the Congress -JD(S) coalition government in the state on Tuesday. The two MLAs had gone incommunicado two days ago before announcing their decision at a press conference in Mumbai. In the 224-member Assembly, JD(S) has 37 MLAs and the Congress 80. The Congress-JD(S) alliance has the support of some Independents in the House where the majority figure is 113 stay in power. (ANI)