KSRTC suspends driver for letting Langur take wheel

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) driver was suspended after a video of him allowing a Langur to take control of the steering wheel went viral.

In the 55-second video, the bus driver from KSRTC's Davanagere division can be seen comfortably seated in the driver's seat with a Gray Langur is perched on the steering wheel. The clip was shot by a passenger, who was on board the bus on October 1.

The driver was even seen patting the primate, which was allowed to take control of the wheel, while the driver was shifting gears.

As soon as the video went viral, the KSRTC suspended the driver for endangering the lives of the passengers travelling in the bus. (ANI)