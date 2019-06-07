K'taka: 3 dead, 4 injured as roof collapses due to rain in Kalaburagi

[India], June 1 (ANI): At least three people were killed and four others sustained injuries after the roof of the house they were living in collapsed due to rain in Kalaburagi on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Abhidha Bhee Mujawar (60), Alafiy Rafiq (12) and Shafiq Nabhi Lal (10).

The incident took place in the wee hours of the day. A rescue operation was launched which lasted for a couple of hours. The injured were rushed to the nearby medical centre.

A case has also been registered in Kalagi Police Station. (ANI)