[India], Dec 16 (ANI): At least six people died while five others got sustained grievous injuries after a boiler blast occurred in Nirani sugars at Mudhol in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Sunday.

Soon after information of the blast came to the fore, fire department officials and police rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)