[India], Jan 13 (ANI): At least seight people died after a bus, carrying 43 passengers, fell into a nearby pond in Hassan's Karekere in Karnataka on Saturday.

Five, including the driver and the conductor, died on the spot, two passengers died while being shifted to the hospital, and one died in the hospital.

The accident took place at 3:30 a.m. near College of Agriculture, Hassan, when the volvo bus was travelling from Bangalore to Dharamshala. (ANI)