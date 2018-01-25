K'Taka bandh: Protest in Attibelle Mahadayi River dispute

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): Protest was held in Attibelle during state-wide bandh in Karnataka against the "Centre's apathy" towards the Mahadayi River water dispute.

However, no effect of bandh has been seen yet in Kalaburagi.

A holiday has been declared for all the schools and colleges in Ballari district on Thursday.

"Schools and colleges in Ballari district of Karnataka will remain closed tomorrow in the light of the state-wide bandh called by the pro-Kannada organisations and farmers' welfare associations", Deputy Commissioner Ramprasath Manohar said.

The protesting groups called for the bandh seeking the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the long-standing Mahadayi River water dispute between Goa and Karnataka. However, Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) have decided to operate buses as usual. Karnataka and neighbouring Goa have conflicting interests on the issue of sharing Mahadayi River water. While the river originates in Karnataka, a major part of it flows in Goa. Karnataka plans to divert waters from the river to Malaprabha basin in the state. The pro-Kannada organisations and organisations of farming communities had earlier also called for bandh over the dispute. (ANI)