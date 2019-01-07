K'taka BJP MLA attempts to immolate self

[India], Jan 07 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Goolihatti Shekar of Hosadurga constituency on Sunday attempted to kill himself as a mark of protest against the alleged harassment of his supporters by the police.

Shekhar tried to set himself ablaze in front of Hosadurga Police Station, following which he was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is currently said to be out of danger.

The BJP lawmaker alleged that the police was booking his followers in illegal sand business cases despite them being innocent.

More details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)