K'taka BJP workers file complaint against Rahul Gandhi

[India], Sep 8 (ANI): Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Friday filed a police complaint against Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for his comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi had hit out at Prime Minister Modi after the killing of senior journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh.

The BJP members filed a complaint at a police station in Chikmagalur here.

The complaint also asserted that if Gandhi is found guilty the he must also tender an apology to RSS.

Gandhi on Wednesday had attacked PM Modi over the killing of Lankesh. Commenting on the killing of Gauri Lankesh, the Congress leader had said, "Anybody who speaks against the ideology of BJP and RSS, is pressurized, beaten, attacked and even killed." "People say that the PM is quiet and not said anything, the point is that the entire ideology is to crush dissent," Rahul Gandhi added. Calling Prime Minister Modi a skilled 'Hindutva politician', Rahul said, "Sometimes, under pressure, the Prime Minister makes some statements. But the entire idea is to crush dissent;" adding that "non-violence is the history of this nation. Murder cannot be justified". The Gandhi scion further accused the PM of double speak. Lankesh was killed on Tuesday at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar by some unidentified assailants at around 8-8:30 pm. (ANI)