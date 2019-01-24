K'taka brawl: Injured Anand Singh moved to Narayana Nethralaya

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh, who sustained injuries during a brawl with JN Ganesh has been shifted to specialist eye hospital Narayana Nethralaya in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Singh was moved from Apollo Hospital owing to a severe eye injury.

Ganesh and Singh allegedly got into a heated argument on Saturday at a resort near Bengaluru where the Congress party had sequestered 76 lawmakers to protect them from poaching by the BJP.

A day later, Singh was admitted to the hospital.

Ganesh was suspended on Monday by Congress Karnataka unit general secretary VY Ghorpade on the directions of state unit president Dinesh Gundu Rao. A special committee under the chairmanship of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara and including state ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and KJ George has been constituted to investigate the issue. (ANI)