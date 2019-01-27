K'taka brawl: Parameshwara meets Anand Singh, inspects inquiry committee's development into matter

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday inspected the work of the inquiry committee, which was constituted by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to probe the incident of brawl that took place between three Congress MLAs earlier this month.

Before heading to the committee to investigate the development into the matter, the deputy chief minister and state minister Krishna Byregowda met Congress MLA Anand Singh here at the Apollo Hospital, who is undergoing treatment following a scuffle at a resort near Bengaluru where the Congress party had sequestered 76 lawmakers to protect them from poaching by the BJP.

Anand, who sustained injuries during a brawl with MLA JN Ganesh, has been shifted to specialist eye hospital Narayana Nethralaya in Bengaluru on Thursday. Singh was moved from Apollo Hospital owing to a severe eye injury. Ganesh was suspended on Monday by Congress Karnataka unit general secretary VY Ghorpade on the directions of state unit president Dinesh Gundu Rao. Later, a special committee under the chairmanship of Parameshwara and including state ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and KJ George has been constituted to investigate the issue. (ANI)