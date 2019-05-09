K'taka: Cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh seized in Bidar, two held

[India], May 5 (ANI): Two persons were arrested and 650 kg of cannabis was seized from their possession here on Sunday.

The value of cannabis was estimated at Rs 35 lakh.

"We found and seized 650 kg of cannabis during raids in Jambi Thanda area. The market value of cannabis is estimated at Rs 35 lakh. Two persons have been arrested in the case," Bidar Police said.

An FIR has been filed and further investigation is underway.

Last week, two persons were arrested by the Visakhapatnam Rural Police at Garikabanda check post in Gangaraju Madugula for possessing 580 kg of cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh. (ANI)