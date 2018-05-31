K'taka: CBI raids premises of election cell officials

[India] May 31 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at five places in Karnataka in relation to a demonetisation case involving the Chief Manager of Corporation Bank.

Searches are being conducted at five places in Bangalore, Kanakapura and Ramanagara, which includes three residences of election cell officials, namely cell-in-charge Shivananda, Election Cell clerk Nanjappa and Padmanabaiah.

It was alleged that B Prakash, the accused, in association with unknown others, had illegally exchanged Rs 10 lakh worth of old notes with new ones as on November 14, 2016.

According to the CBI, Prakash tried to cover up this act by fabricating fake requisition slips. Earlier, the investigative agency had registered a case against Prakash, officials of Corporation Bank and unknown others on April 7last year. Further details are awaited.(ANI)