K'taka CLP passes resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to withdraw his resignation

{India], May 29 (ANI): Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (KPCL) on Wednesday passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to withdraw his resignation from the post of party chief.

"We feel that Rahul Gandhi is the only person who can lead the party in this crucial hour. We urge him to withdraw his resignation letter and the CLP has unanimously passed the resolution that he continues as the Congress President," said state Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao while speaking to media persons here.

Earlier in the day, party workers in Karnataka, Rajasthan and New Delhi held placards in support of the Gandhi scion, dubbing him as "hope of the nation" and appealing him to not resign from the Congress' top post. Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit also met Rahul Gandhi here at his residence and urged him to continue as the party chief as his resignation will cause huge pain to the members. The Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) too passed a resolution, urging Rahul Gandhi to continue as Congress chief. On May 25, Rahul had offered to step down from the party president post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, taking moral responsibility for the party's dismal performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. His resignation was rejected 'unanimously' by the party members who authorized him to do a complete overhaul and restructure the party at every level. While reports suggest that Gandhi remains firm on resigning, not just leaders from his party but those from allies have also urged him to rethink. The Congress president, who had won Wayanad Parliamentary seat, lost to BJP's Smriti Irani from Amethi parliamentary constituency - considered a stronghold of Nehru-Gandhi family. (ANI)