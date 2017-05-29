K'taka CM assures to solve Varthur lake issue soon

[India], May 29 (ANI): After the heavy showers that lashed Bengaluru city in the past week resulting in Varthur Lake foaming again, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday asserted to solve the issue soon.

"The Varthur Lake issue will soon be solved as it happens every year. The concerned minister as well as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is taking care of it. Also the Karnataka Government is racing against time to clean up the Bellandur. The National Green Tribunal has allotted it a month to do so," Siddaramaiah told the media.

From the past few weeks, the people in Bengaluru are facing trouble due to a one-of-its-own-kind of snowfall.

It's not the usual snowfall which delights people and cools the environment, but the toxic and chemical kinds which has created chaos on the city's Whitefield Main Road.

The showers in the city have led to foaming of the Varthur lake once again, this time bringing the foam right on to the roads, troubling people in commuting.

Commuters faced trouble while managing traffic on Saturday and Sunday as the foamy goop billowed on the road from the lake.

Adding to the woes is the unbearable stink coming from the froth.

The pictures and videos of the pathetic state have been posted by the locals on social media, with many criticising the civic bodies for the utter disorder.

However, this is not the first time that this has happened. It is a recurrent problem which is only increasing with every passing day.

Last year in April, the same had happened with the froth spouting from the Varthur Lake onto the roads, causing a traffic jam.

The Bellandur Lake in the city made headlines recently, for catching fire on May 7.

As an aftermath, thick smog surrounded the heavily-polluted lake, making it difficult for the passers-by to breathe. (ANI)